Rural Funds Group Announces Estimated Distributions

Rural Funds Group (AU:RFF) has released an update.

Rural Funds Group (RFF), an agricultural REIT, has released its estimated distribution components for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, highlighting a total cash distribution of 2.9325 cents per unit. The notice, intended for Australian resident Unitholders, specifies that these figures are estimates and the final details will be provided in the AMIT Member Annual Statement in September 2024. RFF emphasizes that these estimates should not be used for income tax return purposes.

