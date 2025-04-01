tiprankstipranks
‘Buy In for the Long Term,’ Says Stifel About Tesla Stock

‘Buy In for the Long Term,’ Says Stifel About Tesla Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is about to unveil its Q1 delivery figures, and expectations are so low that even its most rabid fans are preparing for a letdown.

There’s no sugarcoating it, the data on hand so far is showing that consumers have been turning away in droves from the brand during the quarter. The debate centers around whether that is more down to Musk being perceived as an increasingly toxic figure or whether that is due to consumers holding off purchasing a new Tesla car in anticipation of the Model Y refresh (Juniper) and the cheaper model expected later this year.

According to Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro, it’s likely a mix of both.

“The ramp of the new Model Y, the best-selling car in the world in 2024, is clearly a short-term sales headwind,” the analyst said. “As Model Y production ramps in 2025, we expect sales to accelerate. In addition, protests against Elon Musk (damage to Tesla sites, vandalism of customer-owned cars, damage to Superchargers) is a headwind to sales. We also believe the expected rollout of the more affordable model in 2025 could be a short-term headwind but will help drive growth in 2H25 sales.”

While Gengaro thinks sales will pick up later in the year, he has lowered his 1Q25 and full-year 2025 deliveries forecasts from 458,672 and 2,085,797, respectively, to 353,418 and 1,862,699.

Data from the Stifel Think Tank Group also shows that Democrats’ favorability toward Tesla has significantly dropped, a factor also contributing to near-term sales headwinds.

On the other hand, Gengaro thinks that FSD (full self-driving) could act as a “strong catalyst.” Management anticipates the launch of unsupervised FSD as a paid service in Austin, Texas, in June, with a likely broader release across various U.S. regions by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Gengaro also thinks the impact of Trump’s tariffs on Tesla won’t be as acute as they will be on other automakers. The plan to impose a 25% tariff on all autos imported into the U.S. (which goes into effect on April 2), is likely to increase the cost of most vehicles. However, with two major U.S. manufacturing plants and a predominantly domestic supply chain for its vehicles sold in the U.S., Tesla is “very well positioned relative to other automakers.” If other OEMs raise their selling prices to offset the higher costs of importing vehicles and foreign components, Tesla could potentially “gain ground on margins.”

All told, despite current headwinds, Gengaro keeps a positive stance. “We expect share price volatility to persist in the near term, but remain optimistic on TSLA’s medium- to long-term prospects,” the analyst summed up.

To this end, Gengaro rates Tesla shares a Buy, although he lowered his price target from $474 to $455. Still, the new figure suggests the stock will gain ~72% in the months ahead. (To watch Gengaro’s track record, click here)

While 13 other analysts join Gengaro in the bull camp, given an additional 11 Holds and 12 Sells, TSLA stock only claims a Hold (i.e., Neutral) consensus rating. At $315, the average target offers a one-year upside of ~19%. (See TSLA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

