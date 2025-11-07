Runway Growth Finance Reports Q3 2025 Results

Runway Growth Finance Corporation ( (RWAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Runway Growth Finance Corporation presented to its investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company that provides flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies, operating primarily in the investment sector as a business development company. In its third quarter of 2025, Runway Growth reported a total investment income of $36.7 million and a net investment income of $15.7 million. The company’s investment portfolio is valued at $0.9 billion, with a dollar-weighted annualized yield on debt investments of 16.8%. During the quarter, Runway Growth completed 11 investments totaling $128.3 million and repurchased nearly 398,000 shares for $4.4 million.

The company’s net asset value per share decreased slightly to $13.55 from $13.66 in the previous quarter, with total net assets standing at $489.5 million. Runway Growth declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.33 per share. A significant development is the proposed acquisition of SWK Holdings, which aims to expand Runway Growth’s exposure in healthcare and life sciences, leveraging its integration with the BC Partners ecosystem.

Runway Growth’s operating expenses for the quarter were $21.0 million, and the net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $8.0 million, or $0.22 per share, down from $25.0 million, or $0.65 per share, in the same quarter last year. The company’s liquidity position includes $371.9 million in available liquidity, with a core leverage ratio of approximately 92%.

Looking ahead, Runway Growth Finance Corp. remains optimistic about its strategic positioning and potential for growth, particularly through its planned acquisition of SWK Holdings. The company aims to continue being a preferred destination for growth investment, capitalizing on its strategic initiatives and expanding its portfolio.

