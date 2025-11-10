Rumble Announces Business Combination with Northern Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rumble ( (RUM) ) has issued an update.

On November 10, 2025, Rumble announced a business combination agreement with Northern Data AG, aiming to enhance its position in AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. This strategic move involves a voluntary public exchange offer to Northern Data shareholders, potentially impacting Rumble’s market positioning and stakeholder interests. Additionally, Rumble reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a slight revenue decrease to $24.8 million and a reduction in net loss to $16.3 million compared to the previous year. The company also noted a strategic partnership with Cumulus Media and a collaboration with Perplexity to integrate AI search capabilities, indicating ongoing efforts to expand its service offerings and market reach.

The most recent analyst rating on (RUM) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rumble stock, see the RUM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RUM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RUM is a Neutral.

Rumble’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial struggles, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation concerns persist due to a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call offers some optimism with revenue growth and strategic initiatives, but challenges remain.

To see Spark’s full report on RUM stock, click here.

More about Rumble

Rumble Inc. is a video-sharing platform and cloud services provider. The company focuses on audience monetization and offers services such as subscription fees, licensing, tipping fees, and platform hosting fees.

Average Trading Volume: 3,179,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.56B

Learn more about RUM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue