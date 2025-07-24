Ruihe Data Technology Expands into Web3.0 and Cryptocurrency Assets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Suoxinda Holdings Limited ( (HK:3680) ).

Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited has announced a strategic investment initiative to expand into the Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset sectors, with a budget of HK$80 million over the next two years. This move aims to leverage the company’s technological strengths to innovate and secure a strategic position in the digital finance ecosystem, aligning with global trends in digital asset institutionalization and regulatory frameworks.

Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on artificial intelligence and big data. The company is expanding into the Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset sectors, aligning with Hong Kong’s proactive policies supporting these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,608,308

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.07B

