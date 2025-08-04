Rubicon Water Limited to Host FY25 Results Webinar

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rubicon Water Limited ( (AU:RWL) ) just unveiled an update.

Rubicon Water Limited announced that its CEO, Bruce Rodgerson, and CFO, Andrew Bendall, will host an investor webinar to discuss the company’s FY25 results on August 25, 2025. This event is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RWL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.41 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rubicon Water Limited stock, see the AU:RWL Stock Forecast page.

More about Rubicon Water Limited

Rubicon Water Limited is an Australian company specializing in water technology solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative products and services to enhance water management and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 58,960

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$45.73M

