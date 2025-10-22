RTX Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Rtx Corporation ( (RTX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rtx Corporation presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

RTX Corporation, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, is the world’s largest aerospace and defense company, employing approximately 185,000 people globally. The company is known for its advanced technology and engineering solutions in aviation and defense systems, operating through its major segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, RTX Corporation announced a robust 12% increase in sales, reaching $22.5 billion, and a 17% rise in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $1.70. The company also raised its full-year outlook for adjusted sales and EPS, reflecting strong operational performance and global demand.

Key financial highlights include a significant increase in operating cash flow to $4.6 billion and a free cash flow of $4.0 billion. The company’s backlog stands at an impressive $251 billion, split between $148 billion in commercial contracts and $103 billion in defense. Notably, RTX returned $0.9 billion to shareholders and reduced its debt by $2.9 billion. Segment-wise, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon all reported double-digit sales growth, driven by increased demand in commercial and defense sectors.

RTX’s strategic moves, such as the divestiture of Collins’ actuation and flight control business, have contributed to its financial health. The company received $37 billion in new awards during the quarter, underscoring the strong global demand for its products and services.

Looking ahead, RTX remains focused on executing its substantial backlog and investing in next-generation technologies to meet customer needs. The company is optimistic about sustaining its growth trajectory, supported by strong demand and strategic investments in critical programs.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue