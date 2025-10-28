RTC Group Announces Board Change with Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from RTC Group plc ( (GB:RTC) ) is now available.

RTC Group Plc has announced the resignation of Wayne Thornhill, a Non-Executive Director, effective from November 28, 2025, due to personal reasons. The company is in the process of shortlisting candidates to fill the position and will provide updates in due course. This change in the board may impact RTC’s strategic direction as they seek a suitable replacement to continue their growth and operational objectives.

Spark’s Take on GB:RTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RTC is a Neutral.

RTC Group plc’s overall stock score reflects a combination of moderate financial performance and attractive valuation. The low P/E ratio and high dividend yield are significant positives, while technical indicators suggest short-term bullish momentum with caution due to potential overbought conditions. Financial performance shows stability but highlights areas for improvement, particularly in cash flow generation.

More about RTC Group plc

RTC Group Plc is an AIM-listed recruitment business specializing in both white and blue-collar recruitment. It provides temporary and permanent labor solutions across various industries and markets, both domestically and internationally. The company operates through its UK divisions, Ganymede and ATA Recruitment, offering technical and engineering recruitment services, and its international division, GSS, which delivers staffing solutions for engineering projects globally.

Average Trading Volume: 7,199

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.93M

