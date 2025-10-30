RTC Group Announces Board Change with Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from RTC Group plc ( (GB:RTC) ) is now available.

RTC Group Plc announced the resignation of Wayne Thornhill, a Non-Executive Director, effective 28 November 2025, due to personal reasons. The company is in the process of selecting a replacement and will announce the new appointment soon. This change in the board is a significant development as it may influence the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

Spark’s Take on GB:RTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RTC is a Neutral.

RTC Group plc’s overall stock score reflects a combination of moderate financial performance and attractive valuation. The low P/E ratio and high dividend yield are significant positives, while technical indicators suggest short-term bullish momentum with caution due to potential overbought conditions. Financial performance shows stability but highlights areas for improvement, particularly in cash flow generation.

More about RTC Group plc

RTC Group Plc is an AIM listed recruitment business that provides temporary and permanent labor to a variety of industries through its divisions, including Ganymede and ATA Recruitment in the UK, and GSS internationally. Ganymede specializes in technical and engineering recruitment for infrastructure and transportation sectors, while ATA focuses on technical recruitment for manufacturing, engineering, and technology sectors. The international division, GSS, offers staffing solutions for engineering projects globally, even in challenging environments.

Average Trading Volume: 7,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.93M

