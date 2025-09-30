Royal Gold Secures Approvals for Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Royal Gold ( (RGLD) ) has issued an update.

Royal Gold has received all necessary governmental approvals for its acquisitions of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and Horizon Copper Corp. The company is set to hold a special meeting for stockholders to approve the issuance of shares related to the Sandstorm Transaction, with leading proxy advisory firms recommending a ‘FOR’ vote. Both transactions are expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions and approvals, including those from the Supreme Court of British Columbia and respective shareholder meetings.

The most recent analyst rating on (RGLD) stock is a Buy with a $237.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Royal Gold stock, see the RGLD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RGLD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RGLD is a Outperform.

Royal Gold demonstrates strong financial health with robust revenue growth and a debt-free balance sheet. Positive technical indicators and strategic executive agreements further bolster confidence. While the P/E ratio suggests a premium valuation, the company’s consistent dividend increases and positive earnings call sentiment support a favorable outlook. Overall, Royal Gold is well-positioned within the mining industry, with strengths outweighing minor risks.

To see Spark’s full report on RGLD stock, click here.

More about Royal Gold

Royal Gold is a high margin, mid-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metals. The company focuses on acquiring and managing royalties and streams from precious metal mines, providing it with a stable revenue stream and a strategic position in the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 949,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.07B

For a thorough assessment of RGLD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue