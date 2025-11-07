Royal Gold Achieves Record Revenue and Cash Flow

Royal Gold ( (RGLD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Royal Gold presented to its investors.

Royal Gold, Inc., a prominent player in the precious metals streaming and royalty sector, has reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing its strong position in the mining industry. The company, which specializes in acquiring and managing precious metal streams and royalties, has achieved record revenue and cash flow, driven by favorable gold and silver prices.

In the third quarter of 2025, Royal Gold reported a net income of $126.8 million, translating to $1.92 per share, on a revenue of $252.1 million. The company also recorded an operating cash flow of $174.0 million, with adjusted net income reaching a record $136.2 million, or $2.06 per share. The company’s portfolio benefited significantly from higher gold and silver prices, and strategic acquisitions have further enhanced its scale and diversification.

Key highlights from the quarter include a revenue split of 78% gold, 12% silver, and 7% copper, with a sales volume of 72,900 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs). The company also achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 82% and increased its quarterly dividend by 12.5% compared to the previous year. Strategic acquisitions, such as the Kansanshi stream and the Sandstorm and Horizon portfolios, have bolstered Royal Gold’s growth prospects.

Looking ahead, Royal Gold’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing the potential for cash flow growth and gold leverage. The company plans to continue its efforts to communicate the value of its expanded business to the market, while maintaining a focus on maximizing shareholder returns through strategic investments and acquisitions.

