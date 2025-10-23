Royal Deluxe Holdings Announces CEO Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3789) ) has shared an update.

Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in its executive leadership. Ms. Chao Lai Heng has resigned as CEO, effective October 23, 2025, due to a change in her work arrangement. She has no disagreements with the board, and her resignation does not require further attention from shareholders. Mr. Wang Yu Hin, also known as Benjamin Wang, has been appointed as the new CEO. Mr. Wang, who has been an executive director since 2016, brings extensive experience in overseeing operations, business development, and finance. His appointment is expected to maintain stability and continuity within the company’s leadership.

More about Royal Deluxe Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 194,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$64.8M

Learn more about 3789 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue