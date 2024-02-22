Royal Caribbean Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Refinancing Plan

Royal Caribbean (RCL) has released an update.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has announced the pricing of a $1.25 billion private offering of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due in 2032. The company plans to utilize the proceeds, along with other available funds, to redeem their existing high-interest 11.625% Senior Notes due in 2027. The new notes, which are aimed at qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. investors, will not be publicly registered and are subject to customary closing conditions, with issuance expected around March 7, 2024.

