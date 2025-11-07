Round One Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from ROUND ONE ( (JP:4680) ).

Round One Corporation reported a positive sales performance for October 2025, with notable growth in its bowling, amusement, and karaoke segments in Japan, and a steady increase in the USA. The sales figures indicate a robust market position and suggest continued consumer interest in their entertainment offerings, which could have favorable implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4680) stock is a Hold with a Yen1218.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ROUND ONE stock, see the JP:4680 Stock Forecast page.

More about ROUND ONE

Round One Corporation operates in the entertainment industry, offering services such as bowling, amusement, karaoke, and Spo-cha (sports and leisure activities) across Japan, the USA, and China. The company focuses on providing diverse recreational experiences to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,348,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen312B

