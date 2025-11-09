Rothschild & Co Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hathaway B

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd, managed by Helen Watson, recently executed a significant transaction involving Berkshire Hathaway B (($BRK.B)). The hedge fund increased its position by 47,608 shares.

Spark’s Take on BRK.B Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRK.B is a Neutral.

Berkshire Hathaway B’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, which is the most significant factor. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, which negatively impacts the score. The valuation is reasonable, but the lack of a dividend yield is a downside for income investors. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data means these factors did not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on BRK.B stock, click here.

More about Berkshire Hathaway B

YTD Price Performance: 10.63%

Average Trading Volume: 4,400,997

Current Market Cap: $1064B

