Rosie’s Burgers Expands with New Calgary Location

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Happy Belly Food Group ( (TSE:HBFG) ) has shared an update.

Rosie’s Burgers, a boutique QSR restaurant brand under Happy Belly Food Group, is expanding its presence with the opening of a new location in Calgary, Alberta. This expansion is part of Rosie’s strategic growth plan, which includes both franchised and corporate store openings, aiming to establish the brand as a leading player in Canada’s smash burger market. The new location in Bridgeland, Calgary, is strategically chosen for its vibrant community and high foot traffic, promising a strong market for Rosie’s offerings. With 115 locations secured across Canada, Happy Belly is focused on accelerating growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions, positioning itself as a major restaurant consolidator in the country.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HBFG) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Happy Belly Food Group stock, see the TSE:HBFG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HBFG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HBFG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including high leverage and negative profitability, which are the most impactful factors. Technical indicators are neutral, providing no strong directional bias, while valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:HBFG stock, click here.

More about Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 113,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$178.7M

See more data about HBFG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue