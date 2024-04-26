Roquefort Therapeutics Reports Promising 2023 Developments

Roquefort Investments PLC (GB:ROQ) has released an update.

Roquefort Therapeutics PLC, a biotech company targeting oncology, has released its annual report for 2023, highlighting a new license agreement with Randox Laboratories and the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board. The company has made significant pre-clinical progress with its portfolio of anti-cancer therapies and ended the year with a cash balance of £537,322. Key developments include advancements in mRNA therapeutics and a notable increase in Natural Killer cell cytotoxicity, positioning Roquefort for out-licensing discussions and potential phase 1 clinical studies.

For further insights into GB:ROQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.