Ronin Resources Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

Ronin Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, at their Melbourne office. The agenda includes the consideration of financial reports, adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of Mr. Marnus Bothma as a director, and approval of a 10% placement facility. These resolutions aim to align the company’s governance and operational strategies with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

