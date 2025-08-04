Ronin Resources Commences Exploration in San Juan, Argentina

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ronin Resources Ltd ( (AU:RON) ) just unveiled an update.

Ronin Resources Ltd has announced the granting of a tenement application in San Juan, Argentina, allowing for the commencement of exploration activities at the La Punilla gold-silver project. The company plans to conduct a geological program managed by an Argentinian-based team, focusing on geochemical sampling and geological mapping to identify mineral prospectivity. This development is expected to enhance Ronin’s operations in a region known for significant copper and gold deposits, potentially strengthening its position in the industry.

More about Ronin Resources Ltd

Ronin Resources Limited (ASX: RON) is an ASX-listed company focused on evaluating and assessing its 100% owned projects, including the Vetas Project in Colombia, the Hornby Lake Lithium project in Canada, and the La Punilla gold-silver project in Argentina. The company seeks to identify and acquire complementary new business opportunities to deliver shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 65,974

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

