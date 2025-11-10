Ronin Resources Advances Exploration at La Punilla Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ronin Resources Ltd ( (AU:RON) ) has issued an announcement.

Ronin Resources Ltd has commenced a follow-up field program at its La Punilla Gold-Silver Project in San Juan, Argentina. The program, led by consultant geologist Colin Brodie, aims to refine targets within a 500 m × 250 m alteration zone, following encouraging surface sampling results. The current activities include detailed geological mapping, rock-chip sampling, and preparation for potential geophysical surveys to integrate geological and geochemical data, defining priority targets for future trenching and drilling. This initiative is expected to enhance Ronin’s understanding of the site’s potential, positioning the company for more advanced exploration and potentially impacting its market standing.

Ronin Resources Limited (ASX: RON) is an ASX-listed company focused on evaluating and assessing the Vetas, Hornby Lake Lithium, and La Punilla Projects located in Colombia, Ontario Bay, Canada, and Argentina, respectively. The company is dedicated to exploring new business opportunities that can deliver shareholder returns.

