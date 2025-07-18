Rongzun International Holdings Appoints New Nomination Committee Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from B & D Strategic Holdings Limited ( (HK:1780) ).

Rongzun International Holdings Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Song Ningning, a non-executive director, as a member of its Nomination Committee effective July 18, 2025. This strategic move is likely to influence the company’s governance structure and potentially enhance its decision-making processes, reflecting a commitment to strengthening its leadership team.

Average Trading Volume: 347,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$731.6M

