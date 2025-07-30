Rongta Technology Expands with Strategic Property Acquisition in Shanghai

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9881) ).

Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co., Ltd. has announced a discloseable transaction involving the acquisition of industrial properties located in Shanghai for RMB42,910,983. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s asset base and operational infrastructure, with the acquisition being funded entirely through internal resources, signaling a strong financial position.

More about Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co. Ltd. Class H

Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the industrial sector. The company focuses on acquiring and managing properties, particularly industrial buildings, to enhance its operational capabilities and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 678,177

