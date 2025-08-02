Rolex Rings Limited’s Credit Ratings Reaffirmed

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rolex Rings Limited ( (IN:ROLEXRINGS) ) has provided an announcement.

Rolex Rings Limited announced that its credit ratings for both long-term and short-term bank facilities have been reaffirmed by CareEdge Ratings. This reaffirmation indicates a stable outlook for the company’s financial health, which may positively impact its market positioning and reassure stakeholders about its creditworthiness.

More about Rolex Rings Limited

Rolex Rings Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on producing forged and machined components for various sectors, including automotive and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 1,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 38.89B INR

