Roland Corporation Reports Nine-Month Financial Results with Increased Profitability

Roland Corporation ( (JP:7944) ) has provided an announcement.

Roland Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 0.1% compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales, the company experienced a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 26.8%, indicating improved profitability. The company’s equity ratio decreased from 56.8% to 48.3%, reflecting changes in its financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, anticipates a range of outcomes for net sales and profits, with potential declines or slight increases compared to the previous year, depending on various factors.

Roland Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the music industry, focusing on the production and sale of musical instruments and related equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 84,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen85.64B

