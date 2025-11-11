Roland Corporation Reports Nine-Month Financial Results with Increased Profitability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Roland Corporation ( (JP:7944) ) has provided an announcement.
Roland Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 0.1% compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales, the company experienced a significant increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 26.8%, indicating improved profitability. The company’s equity ratio decreased from 56.8% to 48.3%, reflecting changes in its financial position. The forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, anticipates a range of outcomes for net sales and profits, with potential declines or slight increases compared to the previous year, depending on various factors.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7944) stock is a Buy with a Yen3680.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Roland Corporation stock, see the JP:7944 Stock Forecast page.
More about Roland Corporation
Roland Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the music industry, focusing on the production and sale of musical instruments and related equipment.
Average Trading Volume: 84,036
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: Yen85.64B
For a thorough assessment of 7944 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.