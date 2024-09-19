Rokmaster Resources Expands Mystery Mining Property

Rokmaster Resources (TSE:RKR) has released an update.

Rokmaster Resources Corp. has expanded its Mystery Property in British Columbia by acquiring an additional 4,098 hectares, increasing its potential for significant copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry and high-grade gold-silver epithermal mineralization. The newly acquired land covers the Shelford Hills region, which has become more accessible due to recent logging operations and is geologically promising, being in proximity to other properties with planned diamond drilling campaigns.

