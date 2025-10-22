Rokeby Resources to Quote New Director Fee Sacrifice Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inca Minerals Limited ( (AU:RKB) ) has provided an announcement.

Rokeby Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 679,346 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX. These securities are issued as Director Fee Sacrifice Shares, following approval at the company’s AGM on November 29, 2024. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity and compensation strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Inca Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,081,523

Current Market Cap: A$9.13M

