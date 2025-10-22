Rokeby Resources Issues Shares to Director in Fee Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inca Minerals Limited ( (AU:RKB) ) has shared an update.

Rokeby Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 679,346 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.0092 per share to a Director as compensation for directors’ fees, following approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting. This move, conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, indicates the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions, ensuring transparency and adherence to corporate governance standards.

More about Inca Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,081,523

Current Market Cap: A$9.13M

