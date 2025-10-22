Rokeby Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inca Minerals Limited ( (AU:RKB) ) has shared an announcement.

Rokeby Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Bradley Marwood, who has increased his indirect holding of the company’s ordinary shares. The change involves the acquisition of 679,346 ordinary shares as part of a director fee sacrifice scheme approved at the company’s AGM in November 2024. This adjustment in shareholding reflects the director’s continued commitment to the company and aligns with the interests of stakeholders by potentially enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 2,081,523

Current Market Cap: A$9.13M

