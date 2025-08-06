Rohto Pharmaceutical Revises Earnings Forecast Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4527) ) has issued an announcement.

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase in ordinary income and profit attributable to owners due to dividend income recorded in the first quarter. The revised forecast indicates a 6.2% increase in ordinary income and a 1.3% increase in profit attributable to owners compared to the previous forecast, with exchange rates remaining stable.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4527) stock is a Buy with a Yen4770.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rohto Pharmaceutical Co stock, see the JP:4527 Stock Forecast page.

More about Rohto Pharmaceutical Co

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of health-related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its wide range of skincare, healthcare, and pharmaceutical products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,256,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen506.1B

For detailed information about 4527 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue