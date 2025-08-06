Rohto Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance with Revised Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Rohto Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4527) ).

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. reported a significant increase in net sales by 19.9% for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in operating income, the company saw a substantial rise in ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a strong financial performance. The company also revised its full-year financial forecast upwards, reflecting the finalization of provisional accounting treatment for a business combination and the inclusion of Rohto MediLuxe Europe S.A.S.U. in its consolidation scope. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Rohto’s market position and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4527) stock is a Buy with a Yen4770.00 price target.

More about Rohto Pharmaceutical Co

Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on producing and selling healthcare products, including over-the-counter drugs, skincare products, and other health-related items.

Average Trading Volume: 1,256,832

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen506.1B



