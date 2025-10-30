Rogers Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Rogers Corp. ( (ROG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rogers Corp. presented to its investors.

Rogers Corporation, a global leader in engineered materials, specializes in providing innovative solutions for advanced electronics and elastomeric materials used across various industries including automotive, renewable energy, and wireless infrastructure.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Rogers Corporation announced a sequential increase in net sales and significant improvements in profitability metrics. The company reported net sales of $216.0 million, a 6.5% rise from the previous quarter, and a gross margin increase to 33.5%.

Key financial highlights include a turnaround in earnings per share from a loss of $4.00 in the prior quarter to a positive $0.48, with adjusted earnings per share climbing to $0.90. The company’s Advanced Electronics Solutions and Elastomeric Material Solutions segments both showed robust sales growth, driven by demand in sectors such as EV/HEV and aerospace.

Looking forward, Rogers Corporation anticipates a sequential decline in fourth-quarter sales due to seasonal patterns but expects an improvement compared to the previous year. The company remains focused on initiatives to enhance growth and reduce costs, aiming for better shareholder returns.

