Rogers Communications Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results with Growth Across Wireless, Cable, and Media

Rogers Comm Cl A ( ($TSE:RCI.A) ) has issued an update.

Rogers Communications reported strong third-quarter results for 2025, with significant growth in wireless and cable services, driven by industry-leading subscriber additions and low churn rates. The company also saw substantial revenue growth in its media operations, bolstered by the performance of the Toronto Blue Jays and the consolidation of MLSE results. Rogers continues to innovate with new services like satellite-to-mobile text messaging and expanded 5G coverage, while maintaining a strong financial position with reduced debt leverage. The company reaffirmed its outlook for 2025, projecting steady growth in service revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

The most recent analyst rating on ($TSE:RCI.A) stock is a Buy with a C$59.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RCI.A Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RCI.A is a Outperform.

Rogers Communications’ overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and technical indicators, supported by strategic corporate events. The company’s robust revenue growth and cash flow generation, along with positive market momentum, are significant strengths. However, challenges in maintaining profitability and shareholder returns, as well as the absence of earnings call data, are areas to monitor.

More about Rogers Comm Cl A

Rogers Communications Inc. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless, cable, and media services. The company focuses on delivering mobile phone and Internet services, with a strong emphasis on network and product innovation. Rogers is known for its extensive coverage in Canada and its involvement in media and sports, including ownership stakes in sports teams and media properties.

Average Trading Volume: 1,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$28.21B

