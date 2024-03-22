Rogers Communications Announces Hybrid Shareholder Meeting

Rogers Communication (TSE:RCI.B) has released an update.

Rogers Communications Inc., a distinguished Canadian telecom and media company, invites shareholders to their hybrid Annual and Special Meeting on April 24, 2024, at their Toronto headquarters and online. The company also promotes environmental sustainability through electronic delivery of shareholder materials. The meeting will commemorate the legacy of Phil Lind, a pivotal figure in Rogers’ history, and discuss the company’s future plans and governance.

For further insights into TSE:RCI.B stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.