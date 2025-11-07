Rockwell Automation Reports Strong Q4 and FY 2025 Results

Rockwell Automation ( (ROK) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rockwell Automation presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rockwell Automation, Inc., a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, connects technology with human potential to enhance productivity and sustainability across various industries. The company recently reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results, highlighting a 14% increase in fourth-quarter sales and a 1% increase in full-year sales, alongside a notable rise in adjusted earnings per share. Key financial metrics revealed a strong performance with a 32% increase in adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter and a 7% rise for the full year, driven by higher sales volume and improved segment operating margins. The company also announced the dissolution of its Sensia joint venture, which impacted its financials with a non-cash impairment charge. Looking ahead, Rockwell Automation anticipates a reported sales growth of 3% to 7% for fiscal 2026, with expectations of continued margin expansion and profitable growth despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue