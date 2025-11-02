RocketDNA Secures $4 Million to Boost Drone Technology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Delta Drone International Ltd ( (AU:RKT) ) is now available.

RocketDNA Ltd has successfully raised $4.0 million through a placement at $0.015 per share, with strong backing from institutional and strategic investors. The funds will be used for the production of xBot® units, development of Skylink and SiteTube® software, and working capital, following recent contract wins with BHP Mitsubishi Alliance and Gold Fields, reinforcing RocketDNA’s position as a leader in autonomous drone operations for mining and critical infrastructure.

More about Delta Drone International Ltd

RocketDNA Ltd (ASX: RKT) is a multinational drone-based data service and technology provider, offering aerial surveying, mapping, security, surveillance, and asset inspection for enterprise customers in the mining, agricultural, and engineering sectors. The company operates primarily in Australia and Africa, with regional offices in Perth, Johannesburg, and Accra, and generates revenue through multi-year contracts and short-term projects with major clients, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 miners.

Average Trading Volume: 1,889,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.39M

