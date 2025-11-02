RocketDNA Ltd. Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delta Drone International Ltd ( (AU:RKT) ) has issued an update.

RocketDNA Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of 221,466,667 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for November 11, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, indicating a potential strategy to raise capital or expand its shareholder base, which could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Delta Drone International Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,889,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.39M

