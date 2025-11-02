RocketDNA Ltd. Announces Proposed Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delta Drone International Ltd ( (AU:RKT) ) has shared an update.

RocketDNA Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of 45,200,000 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for December 31, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, and it is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing its capital base, which could enhance its market positioning and provide more opportunities for growth.

More about Delta Drone International Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 1,889,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$17.39M

