Robin Energy Ltd. Finalizes $3 Million Bitcoin Allocation

Robin Energy Ltd. ( (RBNE) ) has provided an update.

On August 5, 2025, Robin Energy Ltd. announced the completion of a $3 million Bitcoin allocation through Anchorage Digital Bank as part of its board-approved treasury strategy. This move marks the initial implementation of the company’s Bitcoin treasury framework, aiming to enhance its financial strategy through secure and institutionally robust channels.

More about Robin Energy Ltd.

Robin Energy Ltd. is an international ship-owning company that provides energy transportation services globally. The company owns a Handysize tanker vessel and an LPG carrier, which transport petrochemical gases and refined petroleum products worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 3,437,817

Current Market Cap: $14.99M

