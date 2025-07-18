Robex Resources on Track for First Gold at Kiniero Project by Q4 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Robex Resources ( (TSE:RBX) ) has issued an announcement.

Robex Resources Inc. has announced that the construction of its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea is progressing on schedule and within budget, with the first gold pour expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. The project has achieved significant milestones, including the completion of major concrete works and the installation of the tailings facility liner, while maintaining a safety record with no lost time injuries. The advancement of the project is expected to strengthen Robex’s position in the gold mining industry and provide positive implications for stakeholders as the company moves closer to commencing gold production.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RBX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RBX is a Neutral.

Robex Resources’ overall score reflects a mix of financial challenges and stable technical indicators. The company’s valuation remains a concern due to ongoing losses. However, corporate events suggest potential growth, which could improve its market position if successfully executed.

More about Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc. is a West African gold producer and developer, focusing on gold mining projects in Guinea, West Africa. The company is listed on the ASX and TSX-V and is engaged in the development of the Kiniero Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 58,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$655.7M

