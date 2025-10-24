Robert Bender&Associates Reduces Stake in Amazon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Robert Bender&Associates, managed by Robert L. Bender, recently executed a significant transaction involving Amazon.Com, Inc. ((AMZN)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 1,375 shares.

Spark’s Take on AMZN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMZN is a Outperform.

Amazon’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic advancements in AWS and advertising are significant strengths. However, technical analysis indicates potential short-term weakness, and the high valuation suggests some market risk. The absence of a dividend yield reflects a focus on growth over immediate returns.

To see Spark’s full report on AMZN stock, click here.

More about Amazon.Com, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -1.03%

Average Trading Volume: 44,235,175

Current Market Cap: $2367.9B

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue