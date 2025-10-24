Robert Bender&Associates Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Robert Bender&Associates, managed by Robert L. Bender, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class C ((GOOG)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 2,111 shares.
Spark’s Take on GOOG Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOG is a Outperform.
Alphabet’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including significant revenue growth and AI-driven innovations. While the technical analysis indicates potential overbought conditions, the company’s solid fundamentals and growth prospects support a favorable outlook.
More about Alphabet Inc. Class C
YTD Price Performance: 33.04%
Average Trading Volume: 22,037,370
Current Market Cap: $3033.8B