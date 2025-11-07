RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

RLJ Lodging Trust ( (RLJ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information RLJ Lodging Trust presented to its investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns 94 premium-branded, urban-centric hotels across major urban markets, catering to business and leisure travelers. In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, RLJ Lodging Trust reported a net loss per share of $0.07 and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share of $0.27, with total revenues reaching $330 million. Despite a challenging environment, the company maintained a strong balance sheet and liquidity. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in comparable RevPAR by 5.1% and a decline in adjusted EBITDA by 21% compared to the previous year. The company also repurchased 0.2 million shares for $1.3 million, reflecting its commitment to shareholder value. RLJ Lodging Trust’s management expressed confidence in the company’s strategic initiatives and strong balance sheet, which they believe will position the company to benefit as market conditions improve in 2026.

