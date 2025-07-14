RLF AgTech Ltd Announces Director Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from RLF AgTech Ltd ( (AU:RLF) ).

RLF AgTech Ltd announced the cessation of Liza Carpene as a director, effective July 14, 2025. The notice details her interests in various securities, including unlisted options and fully paid ordinary shares, held through different entities. This change in directorship may influence the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting stakeholders and potentially altering its market positioning.

More about RLF AgTech Ltd

RLF AgTech Ltd operates in the agricultural technology industry, focusing on developing innovative solutions to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability. The company is known for its advanced agri-tech products and services, catering to a global market with a focus on improving crop yield and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 208,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.25M

