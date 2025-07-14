RLF AgTech Ltd Announces Board Change with Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RLF AgTech Ltd ( (AU:RLF) ) has provided an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd announced the resignation of Ms. Liza Carpene as a Non-Executive Director, effective July 14, 2025. Ms. Carpene, who has been with the company since its ASX listing in April 2022, played a crucial role in its governance and growth. The board expressed gratitude for her contributions and will review its composition to align with the company’s evolving needs. The company remains optimistic about its future growth and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

More about RLF AgTech Ltd

RLF AgTech Ltd is an Australian-based company specializing in plant nutrition, formulating and manufacturing advanced crop nutrition products to enhance agricultural productivity, crop quality, and soil health. With over 30 years of expertise, RLF offers high-performance liquid fertilizers and seed treatments, supported by extensive field research, suitable for a variety of crops. The company operates a national network in Australia and has significant operations in China and other parts of Asia, focusing on sustainable agriculture and regenerative farming practices.

Average Trading Volume: 208,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.25M

