RLF AgTech Announces Manufacturing Milestones

RLF AgTech Ltd (AU:RLF) has released an update.

RLF AgTech Ltd has announced the commencement of in-house manufacturing of its crop nutrition products at LiquaForce in Queensland, resulting in the first sales within the region and the first export to Southeast Asia. These developments are expected to enhance cost efficiencies, risk mitigation, and customer delivery, marking significant progress towards the company’s FY2025 strategic goals. The integration of RLF and LiquaForce has been hailed as a significant milestone, promising an expanded range of products to existing and new customers in Queensland’s broadacre and horticulture markets.

For further insights into AU:RLF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.