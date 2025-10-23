Riversgold Ltd. Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Riversgold Ltd. ( (AU:RGL) ) has shared an announcement.

Riversgold Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, where shareholders will consider several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Simon Andrew, approval of a 7.1A mandate to issue equity securities, and ratification of prior share issues. The meeting will also address the approval of an employee incentive securities plan, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and operational flexibility.

More about Riversgold Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.75M

