Riskified Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting for August 2025

Riskified Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for August 6, 2025, in Tel Aviv. The meeting will address several key proposals, including the re-election of directors, amendments to executive compensation policies, and the appointment of auditors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with the board recommending votes in favor of all proposals. This meeting is significant for Riskified as it sets the stage for future governance and operational strategies, impacting stakeholders and the company’s market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (RSKD) stock is a Hold with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Riskified stock, see the RSKD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RSKD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RSKD is a Neutral.

Riskified’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong financial fundamentals and strategic growth with challenges in profitability and valuation. The company’s impressive revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA are offset by negative net income and valuation concerns, making it a cautiously optimistic investment prospect.

More about Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates in the financial technology industry, providing e-commerce fraud prevention and risk management solutions. Its primary focus is on helping online merchants increase revenue and reduce fraud-related costs through its machine learning platform.

Average Trading Volume: 486,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $796.1M

