Risecomm Group Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1679) ) has provided an update.

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Zhao Luyi serving as the Chairman and Executive Director. The announcement details the membership of three key board committees: the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee, and Nomination Committee. This update on board composition is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the governance structure and leadership roles within the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1679) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Risecomm Group Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1679 Stock Forecast page.

More about Risecomm Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 306,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$120.9M

Learn more about 1679 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue