Risecomm Group Appoints New Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1679) ) has issued an update.

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Ye Bailing as an executive director, effective from 28 October 2025. Ms. Ye brings over 15 years of experience in business management and development, having held significant roles in various companies, including Nanjing Guoyuan Machinery Parts Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Guoyuan New Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd. Her appointment is expected to strengthen Risecomm’s leadership team and potentially enhance its strategic operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1679) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Risecomm Group Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1679 Stock Forecast page.

More about Risecomm Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 306,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$120.9M

For an in-depth examination of 1679 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue