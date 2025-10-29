Rio2 Advances Fenix Gold Project Towards January 2026 Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rio2 ( (TSE:RIO) ) has shared an announcement.

Rio2 Limited has announced that construction of its Fenix Gold Project in Chile is 63% complete and on track for first gold production in January 2026. The project has seen significant progress, including the installation of geosynthetics on the leach pad and completion of key infrastructure such as haul roads and the PLS pond. The project is expected to positively impact the Atacama Region and Chile, with a focus on technical, environmental, and social considerations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:RIO) stock is a Buy with a C$2.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rio2 stock, see the TSE:RIO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:RIO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:RIO is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Rio2 Limited is 50. The company’s main strengths lie in its technical analysis, suggesting potential upward momentum, and corporate events, with positive developments in the Fenix Gold Project. However, these are significantly offset by poor financial performance, with no revenue and consistent losses. Valuation remains a concern, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, indicating risks for investors.

More about Rio2

Rio2 Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the development of gold projects. Its primary project is the Fenix Gold Project in the Atacama Region of Chile, which is one of the largest undeveloped gold oxide heap leach projects in the Americas.

Average Trading Volume: 478,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$864M

